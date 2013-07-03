Fresh peace bid ahead of gold sector wage talks

MINING companies, trade unions and the government are to meet on Wednesday to sign an agreement in a bid to stabilise the embattled industry and establish a framework for pending gold sector wage talks.

Next week marks the start of gold sector wage talks incorporating seven of South Africa’s leading gold producers and four unions, including a newcomer, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

The wage talks will take place against a background of soaring costs, intense inter-union rivalry, a falling gold price and declining productivity.

There is still no guarantee that Amcu, which has deposed the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) as the dominant union on the platinum mines and three key gold mines, will be present at the wage talks. But it has tabled demands, raising expectations that it will be there.

Amcu has stymied efforts to set up a similar structure in the platinum sector, and has instead opted to negotiate on an individual company basis. The talks promise to be the most difficult in many years.

The NUM and Amcu have demanded entry-level wage increases of 60% and 100% respectively. The NUM represents 65% of the gold mineworkers and Amcu 17%, with Uasa and Solidarity making up the balance.

Gold mining CEOs have unanimously ruled out double-digit basic wage increases, arguing they simply cannot afford to pay much more than an inflation-related hike. They have also said improved productivity must be a key factor in these talks.

The meeting in Pretoria on Wednesday is the first hurdle to clear before the wage talks start on July 8, and will hope to establish protocols for the talks and to sketch out the "economic realities".

While the exact details of the pact to stabilise mining and return it to a sustainable position are not yet known, there is a clause committing all signatories to respect for the law and to bring peace to the sector, racked by inter-union killings in the past 18 months.

"The government has really woken up to the challenges the mining sector is facing," said Roger Baxter, a senior executive at the Chamber of Mines. "There is recognition of the mining crisis that is having an important effect on the country’s share price. There are some serious commitments in that document that all parties are signing up to."

Elize Strydom, industrial relations adviser and chief negotiator in the gold sector wage talks, said the agreement would be an important foundation for the pending wage talks. The talks, which the gold companies would like to wrap up in two months, start on Thursday of next week, with the unions formally presenting and justifying their demands.

The parties then meet again on July 15, when the companies are most likely to make a counter proposal for the 120,000 represented at the talks out of a 145,000-strong workforce.

"We have to balance what the companies can afford to pay, which is a tough mandate, and what employees are expecting," Ms Strydom said. "It will be very tough, but that is the nature of the beast."

Companies, backed by the agreement in Pretoria on Wednesday, will come down hard on unprotected strike action. Among the options open to companies is to find those involved in such strikes to be guilty of misconduct and possibly dismissing them.

Mr Baxter said unprotected strikes last year at AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Harmony Gold cost R5bn in lost revenue. Based on an average 8.2% decline in South Africa’s gold production over the past decade, the forecast was for output to fall to below 100 metric tonnes by 2020 if nothing was done to arrest the fall by improving productivity and constraining the rate of cost increases.

Last year, gold output fell 12% to 167 tonnes, the lowest level since 1905, three years after the end of the second Boer war. The unprotected strikes cost 12 tonnes of production last year.

The industry stands to lose revenue of R349m a day if workers strike during these wage talks. Cash costs have ballooned 23% in the past five years.

A graph compiled by the chamber shows total cash cost including capital expenditure is close to R600,000/kg. The prevailing gold price is R397,000.

Productivity has fallen below 1990 levels on a kilograms per employee basis, after peaking in the early 2000s.

Gold companies and unions agreed in 2011 to investigate productivity fully, exploring every option to boost the output of gold. The gold mines are operating on 220 productive shifts out of a potential 300, excluding Sundays and public holidays.

Amcu, the largest union at Anglo American Platinum, has submitted a demand to the leading platinum miner, for underground workers to be paid R12,500 a month. This is about twice what they earn as a basic salary.