Western Cape braces for new wave of farm strikes

THE Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), along with civic organisations, farm worker unions and activist groups, has called on all Western Cape farming communities to support strike action due to resume on Tuesday.

The Farm Workers’ Strike Coalition said on Thursday that communities had been called on to join rallies on Sunday and marches in town centres on Tuesday to add momentum to the workers’ wage demand of R150 a day.

As political tempers again ratcheted up in the province on Thursday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) laid charges of incitement against Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich in connection with a poster on which he warns Western Cape Premier Helen Zille that "the Marikana of the Western Cape" is imminent.

The poster is not in connection with the farm protests, but advertises a union meeting for government employees called by Cosatu affiliate the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union. The poster alleges that government employees who are not DA loyalists are being victimised. Mr Ehrenreich has frequently compared the farm worker protests to those of mineworkers in Marikana. The parallels are that in both cases strike action was led by workers rather than unions and were a result of poor living conditions and low wages.

The DA in the Western Cape has accused the ANC of being behind the farm worker protests and of "instigating" and "busing in" protesters who compelled workers to join the strike against their will.

Wouter Kriel, spokesman for agriculture MEC Gerrit van Rensburg, repeated these assertions on Thursday, saying during a tour of farming areas on Wednesday they had come across countless numbers of farm workers who " did not want to participate in next week’s strike".

Farm worker unions and organisations dispute this interpretation, saying they are following a lead from workers. But since the strikes began on November 6, Mr Ehrenreich and controversial civic leader Mario Wanza have become the leading organisational force behind the strike. With the exception of two appearances by ANC Western Cape leader Marius Fransman, the ANC has been conspicuously absent.

Mr Wanza, who appears to have taken over a co-ordinating role in the coalition, is not part of ANC structures. He is involved in the effort to revive the United Democratic Front, which had links to various civic organisations in farming towns.

The groups yesterday met with the South African Police Service to "share information" and plan for next week’s strike action.

Mr Ehrenreich has expressed fear that since the initial clashes, which resulted in the destruction of farm property, farmers have armed themselves with private security guards. He described these as "private armies or right-wing vigilantes" and called for the army to be deployed to protect workers.

Similarly, Ms Zille has called on President Jacob Zuma to deploy the army to prevent violence and destruction of property.