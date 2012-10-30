Strike continues at Amplats Rustenburg mines

POLICE used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse about 1,000 people at Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) in Rustenburg on Tuesday after a power substation was set alight.

Some striking workers at Amplats’s Rustenburg mines refused to return to work on Tuesday despite an offer by the company to reinstate 12,000 miners sacked for taking part in a six-week wildcat strike.

"Police had to use tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to clear the crowd," Capt Dennis Adriao said.

Capt Adriao said the fire brigade and the police got a call at about 4am that the Khuseleka substation — which is on Amplats property, next to the Nkaneng residential area — had been set alight.

"Since then we have been having running clashes with groups of about 1,000 people who formed a barricade to prevent police from entering," he said.

Speaking just after 9am, he said the situation had calmed down and the fire had been brought under control but police were still in the area maintaining a high visibility.

At Amplats’s Thembelani mine near Rustenburg, hundreds of miners barricaded a road to one of the shafts with burning tyres.

"No one is at work today unless they snuck in," Mayford Mjuza, a worker representative, said as a police helicopter hovered nearby.

Amplats, the world’s biggest producer of the precious metal, said it was still gathering details on attendance at its four strike-hit Rustenburg mines.

The company said last week it had reached a deal with several unions and would be offering sweeteners such as a one-off hardship payment of R2,000 to end a strike that has crippled production.

A return to work on Tuesday was one of the conditions attached to the deal.

However, workers at Thembelani said they were determined to stay away until Amplats matched a salary increase of up to 22% offered by rival Lonmin after a violent wildcat walkout at its nearby Marikana platinum mine in August.

MacDonald Motsaathebe, who has been with Amplats for 12 years, said workers did not agree to the deal struck at the weekend between Amplats and unions including the National Union of Mineworkers.

"We didn’t agree to the offer. We want R16,000. Lonmin miners got it, and we want it," said the 35-year-old, whose salary supports nine people. "We earn peanuts."

Workers are expected to meet later on Tuesday.

While the situation at Amplats has yet to be resolved, tension at other mining companies has eased.

Striking workers at gold miners including AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields returned to work last week after threats of mass dismissals and an offer of a pay increase.

Sapa, Reuters