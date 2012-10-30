Go back to the workers, Cosatu tells unions

THE crisis in the mining sector has forced deep introspection from the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which is now asking all its affiliates to look at collective bargaining agreements to see if there is room for any of them to be "reopened".

It is clear that workers are rejecting "percentage increases" and are now focusing on increases in "rands", says Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

The federation, with about 2.2-million members and 19 affiliates, wants to ensure that anti-union sentiment in the mining sector does not spread to other sectors.

A significant part of the talks to end the labour unrest in the mining sector rested on whether companies would reopen wage talks. Many were reluctant to do so.

Mr Vavi had warned — a month before the Marikana tragedy — that Cosatu unions had to go "back to the basics" and called for a "mindset change". He warned of dire consequences if this did not happen. "We have no hold over workers," he said at the time.

A month later, workers at Lonmin’s Marikana operations roundly rejected Cosatu’s largest and most powerful affiliate, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), and opted to negotiate for themselves.

Now the federation is working hard to regain lost ground in Rustenburg in North West, and wants to prevent similar wildcat strikes in other sectors.

"Clearly workers are rejecting percentage increases, they don’t want it, because percentage increases are opening the apartheid wage gap," Mr Vavi says. "This programme now says every union (must) go back and relook at what you have signed, see how you can reopen the negotiations."

Affiliates will be asked to review all current collective bargaining arrangements and agreements and a way forward would be likely to emerge from the federation’s national bargaining, organising and campaigns conference due to take place early next year.

Cosatu analysed its own weaknesses in the run-up to its national congress last month and Marikana forced further introspection.

While the working conditions and meagre wages of mineworkers are largely to blame, the NUM has acknowledged that internal dynamics have also fuelled the crisis.

One problem highlighted by Mr Vavi is the "social distance" between shop stewards and ordinary workers. Shop stewards are younger and more educated, leaving many workers sidelined, including rock drill operators, who have been at the centre of the unrest in the platinum sector.

The second issue is more competition for shop steward positions, as these generally come with benefits which elevate workers’ social and financial standing, creating a "layer of elite".

"This is why we have to go back to basics," Mr Vavi says. "Going to workers in their workplaces, this is what we are going to be doing between now and December and we hope all leaders will do the same."

Cosatu’s central executive committee will meet next month and will invite speakers from The Esop Shop, a company which specialises in employee share ownership plans, to offer criticism of Cosatu unions’ workplace organisation.

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration director Nerine Khan says it is unhealthy for the country to sit back and say "everything is OK".

"If we are not having hard conversations we’ve got a problem... I’m not saying we should turn everything upside down, but we shouldn’t be afraid to ask the hard questions," she says.

The hard questions include how well collective bargaining is functioning in different sectors.

Government, labour and business have signed a social pact under which there will be no "unprocedural reopening" of collective bargaining agreements. But Cosatu now recognises the need to review workplace conditions and the agreements governing those conditions.

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini says the federation will respect existing agreements but will be guided by the bargaining conference on whether there were "possibilities of renegotiating some multiyear agreements or what is to be done".