Census: nearly 30% of SA’s labour force unemployed

ALMOST 30% of South Africa’s labour force is unemployed, according to the 2011 census results — a rate far higher than estimated by other surveys.

Statistics SA’s quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) recorded the official unemployment rate for last October as 23.9%, while the census, which was conducted at the same time, estimates unemployment to be 29.8%.

This includes only people who have actively sought work in the week prior to the survey.

When those who have given up looking for work are included, the census says 40% are unemployed. The QLFS puts this at 35.4%.

Several factors explain why the rate of unemployment differs according to the census, said Statistics SA.

First, the QLFS — a survey of randomly selected households visited each quarter — is conducted over a longer period than the census. While the census spans one week, the QLFS is generally conducted over several weeks. In both surveys, respondents are counted as employed if they worked in the week previous to completing the survey.

In effect, people employed in short-term or casual jobs are more likely to be captured in the QLFS than in the census.

The second reason for the higher unemployment rate is that population estimates used by the QLFS are lower than what the census found the population to be. This use of different population figures therefore leads to vastly differing outcomes when the size of the labour force and the rate of unemployment is calculated.

The census therefore found the size of the workforce to be 1-million larger than the quarterly survey, at 18.7-million.

According to the census, South Africa therefore has between 5.5-million unemployed people on the "narrow definition" and 8.7-million on the broad definition, which includes discouraged workseekers.

However, these figures mask large variations between provinces. Unemployment is worst in Limpopo at just less than 40% on the narrow measure and 50% on the broader one. This is followed by the Eastern Cape with rates of 38% on the narrow definition and 51% on the broader.

The province with the lowest unemployment rate is the Western Cape with a rate of just more than 20% on the narrow measure and slightly more than 30% on the broader.