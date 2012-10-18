Workers return but Gold Fields unsure strike is really over

WORKERS were returning to Gold Fields mines affected by weeks of illegal strikes, the National Union of Mineworkers said on Thursday.

Gold Fields was circumspect about the return of workers, saying it wasn’t sure whether the returning workers were clocking in just to avoid Thursday afternoon’s deadline for dismissals or whether the strike was genuinely over.

Gold Fields this week issued 15,000 striking workers a final ultimatum to return to their jobs by 2pm on Thursday or be dismissed. The ultimatum was issued to strikers at Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) West and Beatrix.

The wildcat strike has lasted two months and Gold Fields has lost 65,000oz of production and revenue of R1.2bn.

"The NUM congratulates its members at KDC West for overwhelmingly returning back to work today joining those that returned yesterday at Beatrix mine and Blyvoor," the union said in a statement on Thursday.

Blyvoor gold mine is owned by Village Main Reef.

Gold Fields said the full workforce at the Beatrix four shaft reported for work on Thursday, after workers at the other three shafts came back to work Wednesday.

"We don’t have a final count for KDC West. There are still a few hours left before the deadline expires. We have to verify whether these guys are truly back at work and the only way we can do that is by seeing what happens with the morning shift tomorrow," Gold Fields spokesman Willie Jacobsz said.

Workers at AngloGold Ashanti’s mines as well as Harmony’s Kusasalethu are still engaged in the strike that swept across the platinum mines around Rustenburg as well as Kumba Iron Ore and Samancor.

The strikes have been marked by high levels of violence and intimidation, and have cost mining companies billions of rand in lost revenue.

"The NUM appeals to all other workers to return back to work as the union continues to engage the employers on the issues they raise. The NUM further appeals to employers to reinstate all dismissed workers back to their positions and to desist from inflaming emotions through negligent talk," the NUM said.

The world’s largest platinum miner, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), has fired 12,000 workers and is adamant it will not reinstate them. It has, however, agreed to delay the dismissal process at its Union and Amandelbult mines to give negotiations with unions a chance of success. Amplats mines around Rustenburg and those north of the Pilanesberg nature reserve are idled because of the illegal work stoppage that started five weeks ago and has cost at least R700m in lost revenue.

Amplats is starting early wage talks with three recognised unions, namely the NUM, Uasa and the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa, to encourage workers to return.

"These discussions will be done on an expedited basis," CE Chris Griffith said in a statement.

"To enable the process to proceed smoothly, the company has decided to delay the dismissal process at Union and Amandelbult mines to afford these negotiations every chance of success.

"Anglo American Platinum confirms that while it remains its stated position that we will not reinstate the 12,000 dismissed Rustenburg employees, the company has agreed with its recognised unions that it is willing to discuss their status as part of this engagement," he said.