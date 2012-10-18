Strikes end at two mines as unrest lingers

STRIKING employees at two mines ended their strike on Wednesday and those at a third mine tried to do so, but were intimidated into turning back when their buses were stoned.

Most workers at Gold Fields’ Beatrix mine in the Free State and at Village Main Reef’s Blyvooruitzicht mine returned to work, while at AngloGold Ashanti’s Moab Khotsong operations workers aboard buses turned back after being stoned by strikers.

But the bulk of strikers opted to maintain their protest action despite threats of dismissal.

A fresh strike also broke out at the Petra diamond mine near Cullinan on Wednesday.

This means that protest action continued at: Amplats’ Rustenburg mine and Atlatsa’s Bokoni mine, where all employees have been dismissed; Gold One’s Ezulwini mine, where operations have been suspended for a month; at Gold Fields’ KDC East and West, where workers are under threat of dismissal unless they return to work by 2pm on Thursday; at AngloGold Ashanti operations in Carletonville and the Vaal; and at Harmony’s Kusasalethu mine.

At AngloGold, management has not yet issued an ultimatum of dismissal and is engaging directly with worker representatives to communicate its earlier offer.

The offer — which was formulated collectively by the Chamber of Mines — involved a wage increase of between 2% and 3% for entry-level workers and machine operators.

It was this offer that appears to have been accepted by workers at Beatrix and Blyvoor.

A mass meeting at AngloGold in Carletonville was called on Wednesday by a left-wing group, the Democratic Socialist Movement, at which workers were urged to remain united in their cause.

The Democratic Socialist Movement is one of several small, activist groupings which has inserted itself into the protest action and is seeking to unite strikers across the various mines.

A representative of the movement, Mametlwe Sebei, said the group was planning a march in Pretoria on November 3 to demand a minimum wage of R12,500. Mobilising sufficient numbers would depend on how much money could be raised for transport.

On Wednesday, Congress of South African Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi rushed to Carletonville in an attempt to impress upon the mineworkers the reality of their imminent dismissal.