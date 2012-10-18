Strike at Toyota supplier a ‘test case’

LABOUR relations in the motor industry faced a "test case" as a wildcat strike that had become legal at a key supplier for Toyota South Africa saw its Durban factory come to a grinding halt on Wednesday.

Toyota spokesman Leo Kok said the plant’s second stoppage within three weeks would cost Toyota about 700 vehicles a day.

"I can confirm that our plant stopped operating during the morning," Mr Kok said on Wednesday.

But Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine said the potential fallout of the strike at Toyota Boshoku had much broader implications, and that the motor industry would watch the outcome with much interest. A three-year wage deal was signed with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) last year.

"The situation with labour relations is very fluid at the moment," Mr Jammine said, adding that the industry could regard the Toyota Boshoku strike as a "test case".

He also said there were "political overtones" to the strike, the timing of which was "not coincidental".

Despite its name, Durban-based Toyota Boshoku, which manufactures seats and interior trim for Toyota, is neither a part of Toyota South Africa nor Toyota Motor Corporation.

Numsa said in a media release on Wednesday that workers from Toyota Boshoku would "be embarking on a protected and indefinite strike action" after being given permission by the Durban Labour Court to go ahead on Tuesday.

Numsa-affiliated workers at Toyota Boshoku embarked last week on a three-day, illegal "full stay-away", according to Toyota Boshoku spokeswoman Charmaine Lottering. Roger Pitot, director of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers, said he was "aware of an unprocedural strike last week".

Mr Kok was unable to comment on the effect this had had on Toyota, beyond saying "production was affected" at the plant as a result of the wildcat strike at Toyota Boshoku last week.

Numsa said workers wanted a retention bonus of R1,500 for all workers in the plant.

"This demand is informed by the employer’s uncalculated move of giving a retention bonus of R1,500 to a particular section of workers, outside the agreed collective bargaining agreement reached between the union and the employer," the union wrote.

Ms Lottering confirmed that the company’s executives and Numsa representatives had been in meetings all day on Wednesday, and that the dispute was regarding "a retention allowance paid to some skilled artisans".

She said "of course" the company was aware that the motor industry at large would look at the outcome of negotiations between management and Numsa carefully, given the illegal and unprotected nature of the original strike. "That’s exactly why we had to go to court," she said.

Toyota Boshoku department manager Steve van der Ham said on Wednesday workers had failed to return to work after a tea break at 9.30am. "No production is taking place. We supply in sequence to Toyota," he said, adding that the company "delivers every half an hour for the Hilux".

The Toyota Boshoku strike is bad news for Toyota, which endured an illegal strike of its own two weeks ago that saw its line stopped for a week, costing the company 2,428 vehicles, including at its assembly operation.

Mr Kok said Toyota would lose 700 cars a day as long as the strike continued. However this did no take into account that Toyota was operating at catch-up capacity with the use of overtime and weekend operations in order to make up for the vehicles the company lost during this month’s wildcat strike.