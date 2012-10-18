Lonmin operations disrupted over arrests of murder accused

LONMIN, the world’s third-largest platinum producer, reported disruptions at eight areas of its operations on Thursday as part of the workforce refused to go underground to protest against the arrests of two people allegedly involved in a murder.

The arrests were related to the killing of a National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) branch leader earlier this month, said Sue Vey, Lonmin’s spokeswoman, adding workers were "upset about that".

"It’s not a strike but we’ve had disruptions at eight working places. A lot of people who were supposed to go underground this morning refused," she said.

About 4,000 out of Lonmin’s 28,000 workforce were involved, she said, but the situation was fluid and some may have returned to work. "It only began this morning, so there is still production and processing," she said.

Worker spokesman Zolisa Bodlani, speaking from Welkom, said workers had raised concerns about the arrests of some of their colleagues.

"Since Friday, people have been arrested, although we have an agreement that no one will be intimidated or harassed when our strike ended in September."

He said one of the strike leaders, Xolani Nzuza, was working night shift and was arrested on Wednesday when he knocked off.

"The workers are meeting today after 4pm. They want to present their problems to management, they are not on strike."

The NUM was not immediately available for comment.

A large number of the 10,000 contract miners employed at Lonmin’s mines near Rustenburg had downed tools since the start of the week to demand higher wages, Ms Vey said. The impact of these strikes was not immediately clear.

Lonmin reached a wage deal in September to increase wages by between 10% and 22% for its full-time employees in September to end a six-week strike that was marred by violence. Police shot dead 34 protesters near the mine in August and another 11 people were killed in other acts of violence.

Lonmin’s wage bill has increased by 14% from the start of October.

