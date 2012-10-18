Adcorp aims to become ‘global force’

ADCORP has committed itself to running the African operations of the world’s second-largest human resources provider, Dutch company Randstad, the group said on Wednesday in its results for the six months ended August.

Adcorp, South Africa’s biggest provider of temporary employment services, recently bought IT recruiter Paracon. That acquisition had already outperformed the rest of Adcorp’s white-collar businesses in its maiden year as an asset, and the company wanted to continue its buying mission as it looked to become a global force, CEO Richard Pike said on Wednesday.

There would be cross-referral of work across the respective geographies serviced by Adcorp and Randstad. Referrals had already begun and more details about the relationship would be released in due course.

In the period under review, Adcorp increased revenue 41% to R4bn and its net income 47% to R101m. Diluted headline earnings per share rose 14% to 126.1c from 110.2c. Its interim dividend was raised to 60c from 57c.

Mr Pike was "very happy" with the returns from Adcorp’s blue-collar work.

"The company’s blue-collar businesses continued to perform particularly well, despite losing business due to certain clients in the private sector automating previously labour-absorbing activities and others in the public sector succumbing to political pressure and either converting temporary workers to permanent posts or taking on contractors as direct employees," he said.

Mr Pike said volumes were lost because of strikes and a debate around the future of labour-broking regulation in South Africa.

"The initial attack by unions on labour brokers and the subsequent debate, which only became intellectual in the last year to 18 months, has been daunting for Adcorp. This has been the biggest challenge in terms of managing labour rules in my career at Adcorp," he said.

But the white-collar businesses experienced mixed fortunes.

"The recently acquired information technology contracting business of Paracon has integrated well into the group and, together with its associate investment in Nihilent (an Indian consulting company), has performed well and ahead of expectations," he said.

In contrast, Mr Pike said that the contracting business, Quest, had a flat six months, mainly because of its strong focus on the financial services sector, which was relatively stagnant in terms of job vacancies.

The blue-collar businesses generated revenue of R2.6bn compared with R2.1bn in the six months to August last year. White-collar businesses made R1.3bn in revenue, from R559m last year.