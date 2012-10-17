Workers at some Gold Fields mines return

WORKERS returned to Gold Fields’ Beatrix one, two and three shafts as expected on Wednesday after the company issued a final ultimatum before firing them, a spokesman said.

Wednesday’s attendance — of 6,200 employees — was a "full turnout", said Willie Jacobsz.

On Monday the gold producer issued a final ultimatum to workers at those shafts, who had been on a wildcat strike since September 24, saying that if they did not come back they would be fired.

Up to 70% turned up en masse at the mine near Welkom in the Free State, irrespective of their shifts, on Tuesday.

They were sent home and told to report according to the shift roster on Wednesday.

The company also issued a final ultimatum to about 11,000 workers at the KDC West mine near Carletonville, Gauteng, and 2,800 workers at Beatrix number four shaft to be back at work by 2pm on Thursday.

There was no sign of them yet.

"There has been a lot of informing and consultations taking place. We can expect them tomorrow (Thursday) at best," Mr Jacobsz said.

The ultimatum did not apply to the 8,500 KDC East mineworkers who went on strike on Sunday but the company has applied for an interdict at KDC East to declare the strike unlawful.

Those who returned to work by the deadline would benefit from an agreement reached under the auspices of the Chamber of Mines, "notwithstanding that the offer has expired", Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland said.

Gold Fields had lost about R1.2bn in revenue and 65,000 ounces in gold production due to the strike.

The company had saved R900m in wages over the same period, Mr Holland said.

He said Gold Fields had been left with little option but to issue the ultimatums, given the escalating violence among strikers. This included intimidation, attempted murder and damage to property.

Sapa