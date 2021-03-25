Top coronavirus adviser Salim Abdool Karim to be succeeded by Koleka Mlisana
The health minister’s top coronavirus adviser says he needs to devote his attention to his HIV research and other academic commitments
25 March 2021 - 08:55
UPDATED 25 March 2021 - 13:32
Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s top coronavirus adviser, Salim Abdool Karim, has stepped down, saying he needs to devote his attention to his academic commitments and HIV research.
Karim is an internationally respected scientist who heads the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where he also holds the position of pro-vice-chancellor for research. He also holds positions at the universities of Columbia, Cornell and Harvard...
