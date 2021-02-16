National / Health SA’s AstraZeneca shots will go to AU at no cost As SA pivots to the J&J vaccine, the 1-million AstraZeneca doses will not go to waste BL PREMIUM

The government plans to share the 1-million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine it procured from the Serum Institute of India (SII) with the AU, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Last week, the government suspended its planned rollout of the AstraZeneca shot, after a small clinical trial showed it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness caused by the 501Y.V2 variant that now dominates transmission in SA. It had procured 1.5-million doses from the SII, the first 1-million of which arrived on February 1...