SA’s AstraZeneca shots will go to AU at no cost
As SA pivots to the J&J vaccine, the 1-million AstraZeneca doses will not go to waste
16 February 2021 - 12:42
UPDATED 16 February 2021 - 18:20
The government plans to share the 1-million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine it procured from the Serum Institute of India (SII) with the AU, a senior health official said on Tuesday.
Last week, the government suspended its planned rollout of the AstraZeneca shot, after a small clinical trial showed it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness caused by the 501Y.V2 variant that now dominates transmission in SA. It had procured 1.5-million doses from the SII, the first 1-million of which arrived on February 1...
