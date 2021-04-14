National / Health Minister says vaccine makers’ unreasonable demands delayed delivery The health minister says talks have been lengthy and difficult as the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines sought onerous terms BL PREMIUM

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has accused coronavirus vaccine manufacturers Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer of making unreasonable demands that have delayed the delivery of shots to SA.

The government faces growing pressure over its failure to begin rolling out vaccines to the general population. Despite having Africa’s biggest recorded Covid-19 caseload, SA lags in its vaccination efforts, and has so far inoculated only 290,000 health workers with J&J’s vaccine under the Sisonke implementation study. Delivery of the first commercial stocks of J&J’s vaccine are only expected next week, while the first Pfizer shots are due to arrive in the first week of May...