Ruling paves way for pharmacists to help untreated South Africans with HIV
Pharmacy regulator says the decision will speed up access to antiretrovirals and close treatment gaps across the country
13 October 2025 - 13:48
A new court judgment, which effectively allows suitably trained pharmacists to administer antiretroviral treatment (ARVs), will help tackle SA’s 1.1-million untreated HIV/Aids cases, the SA Pharmacy Council (SAPC) said on Monday.
“While great strides have been made, with more than 5.9-million people being on antiretroviral therapy, the nation has not yet reached all persons needing HIV treatment,” SAPC president Mogologolo Phasha said during a media and stakeholder briefing...
