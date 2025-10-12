UNAids head calls for global tax reforms to free up more money for health
Executive director Winnie Byanyima calls for greater tax transparency and global agreement on minimum tax threshold for billionaires
12 October 2025 - 20:53
Reforming global tax rules and curbing illicit financial flows could provide desperately needed resources to developing countries seeking to counter dwindling donor support, UNAids executive director Winnie Byanyima told the World Health Summit on Sunday.
Charting a response to US President Donald Trump’s abrupt cuts to foreign aid and a sharp decline in donor assistance from many European countries is a central theme of the conference, under way in Berlin...
