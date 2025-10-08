National / Health

SAHRC takes legal action to secure access to public health services for all

Operation Dudula and other organisations have been denying foreigners and undocumented people access to public health facilities

08 October 2025 - 20:12
by Shonisani Tshikalange
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The SA Human Rights Commission has held talks with the department of health and the office of the national police commissioner over unrestricted access to public health facilities. Picture: KOENA MASHALE
The SA Human Rights Commission has held talks with the department of health and the office of the national police commissioner over unrestricted access to public health facilities. Picture: KOENA MASHALE

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is taking legal action over the unlawful denial of medical treatment to foreigners and undocumented people at public health facilities.

The move comes after reports that Operation Dudula and other organisations are denying people access to healthcare across the country.

The commission said it had lodged an urgent application in the Durban High Court against the relevant parties, which will be heard on Friday.

The commission said despite its call in July urging public healthcare providers, provincial health departments and medical professionals to ensure non-discriminatory access to services and to uphold their ethical duties, it continued to receive complaints of foreigners and undocumented people being denied access to public healthcare facilities.

As part of its efforts to address the issue, the commission said it had met the department of health and the office of the national police commissioner.

It said they had indicated steps would be taken to prevent the denial of access to public healthcare facilities by vigilante groups and individuals.

However, no steps appear to have been taken to help the affected patients, the commission added. It urged all parties to respect the rule of law and to desist from unlawful conduct.

“The SAHRC reaffirms its commitment to upholding its constitutional mandate to protect the rights of all people in SA, and to working with relevant stakeholders to safeguard access to public healthcare, and the maintenance of law and order,” it said.

The commission said actions such as blocking entrances to clinics and hospitals, attempting to enforce immigration laws and preventing access to health services violated human rights and undermined the constitution and the rule of law. 

TimesLIVE

Parliament’s health committee chair warns against unlawful interference at clinics

Operation Dudula activists target undocumented migrants, but six million South Africans also lack proper IDs
National
1 month ago

Parliament denounces Operation Dudula’s school disruption plans as unlawful

Vigilante interference in admissions would threaten integrity of education system, chairs warn
National
1 month ago

Operation Dudula using wrong means to address valid problem, says Motsoaledi

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has revealed the outcome of his meeting with the anti-migrant group Operation Dudula
National
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Operation Dudula’s deadly cure

Vigilante group does not have the authority to determine who is deserving of state resources
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
SA backs workers’ right to strike in UN court ...
National
2.
SA farmer in hot water after Dubai partners ...
National
3.
Parks Tau throws chrome miners a lifeline
National
4.
SA seeks up to $3bn Afreximbank backing for black ...
National
5.
Parliament’s state capture probe stalls on ...
National

Related Articles

Parliament’s health committee chair warns against unlawful interference at ...

National / Health

Parliament denounces Operation Dudula’s school disruption plans as unlawful

National

Operation Dudula using wrong means to address valid problem, says Motsoaledi

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.