SCA allows BHF to continue fight against low-cost medical scheme ruling
Healthcare funders’ body to argue for reopening market to low-cost benefit options after setback in high court
07 October 2025 - 19:34
The Supreme Court of Appeal has opened the way for the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) to continue its legal fight for medical schemes to be able to offer low-cost benefit options.
Last week the SCA agreed to hear oral arguments from the BHF in its application to appeal against a high court ruling that dismissed its application to compel the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) to open the market to LCBOs. ..
