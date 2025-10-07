Auditor-general raises red flag over state laboratory service’s financial records
A June 2024 cyberattack brought NHLS operations to a virtual standstill, which led to delays in its external audit
07 October 2025 - 10:40
Last year’s crippling cyberattack on the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) led to the auditor-general being unable to express an opinion on the veracity of its financial statements for 2024/2025, its worst audit outcome in more than a decade.
The disclaimer is a red flag that raises potential concerns about the NHLS’s financial management and governance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.