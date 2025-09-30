A handful of private hospitals and medical scheme administrators are earning handsome profits thanks to their ongoing market dominance and the lack of regulatory intervention, according to a new report from the advocacy group Open Secrets.
Six years after the Competition Commission raised concerns about the lack of competition between a select number of players in the private healthcare sector, little has changed, said Open Secrets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.