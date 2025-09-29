Treasury plans special bill to plug health funding gap after US aid freeze
29 September 2025 - 05:00
The National Treasury is expected to approach parliament with a special appropriation bill intended to address a shortfall in the health sector after withdrawal of aid by the US earlier this year.
The US Supreme Court on Friday extended an order that allows Trump to keep the freeze on more than $4bn in foreign aid. The funds were initially allocated by Congress but deemed wasteful by the Donald Trump administration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.