NHLS looks to private sector to tackle cancer test backlog
Public healthcare patients wait as long as three months for results while those in private medical schemes can receive feedback within 48 hours
25 September 2025 - 05:00
The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is turning to the private sector to tackle the delays in cancer testing at its Johannesburg facility.
The NHLS is considered the backbone of the public health system, providing tests used to diagnose and monitor diseases ranging from HIV to cervical cancer. But public sector patients in Johannesburg can wait as long as three months for the results of cancer tests, forcing them to delay treatment and potentially jeopardising their health and its success...
