Calls grow for Gilead to widen access to HIV prevention drug
Advocates press Gilead to broaden $40 PrEP licence, warning current deal locks out vulnerable countries
25 September 2025 - 18:09
Global health advocates have intensified pressure on Gilead Sciences to extend access to its long-acting injectable HIV prevention medicine, lenacapavir, at a generic price of $40 per person per year.
They have also warned that the current licensing framework entrenches inequities in prevention programmes...
