Trump’s new ‘America first’ health strategy jeopardises US aid to SA
New plan sidelines NGOs, prioritises self-reliance and political leverage but is silent on SA amid trade tensions
22 September 2025 - 18:55
The future of US health aid to SA hangs in the balance after the Trump administration released a new “America first” global health strategy that seeks to strip out nongovernment organisations (NGOs) and transition recipient countries to being self-reliant.
It focuses on HIV/Aids, tuberculosis, malaria and polio...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.