WHO pushes global investment drive against non-communicable diseases

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries to step up their efforts to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs), saying investing an extra $3 a year would deliver economic benefits worth up to $1-trillion by 2030.
“Noncommunicable diseases and mental health conditions are silent killers, robbing us of lives and innovation,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday. “Investing in the fight against NCDs isn’t just smart economics — it’s an urgent necessity for thriving societies,” he said as the WHO released a report that sets out the investment case for NCD’s.
It urged countries to do more to implement its evidence-backed “best buys” for NCD’s, which include taxes on alcohol and tobacco, protecting children from harmful marketing, managing hypertension and expanding cervical cancer screening. Such measures would deliver a substantial return on investment, as they would reduce health care costs and boost national economies, said the WHO.
It estimated an investment of $3 per person per year would save 12-million lives, prevent 28-million heart attacks and strokes and generate over $1-trillion in economic benefits within five years.
NCD’s were responsible for 42-million of the world’s 57-million deaths in 2019.
Tedros’ call comes ahead of the fourth UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting on NCD’s and mental health in New York next week, where nations are expected to adopt a political declaration to drive increased action and investments to tackle these conditions.
While many countries have accelerated improvements in tackling NCD’s over the past decade, 60% of nations saw a slowdown or reversal compared to the previous ten years, said the WHO, citing a recent study published in the Lancet.
“These patterns point towards underinvestment in and underutilisation of effective interventions that were rolled out late in the 20th century, or towards these interventions not reaching people most in need,” said the Lancet.
SA recorded an improvement in the probability of dying from an NCD in the decade to 2019, but still lags many of the best performing countries in both emerging and developed economies.
In 2010, the probability of dying from a non-communicable disease before the age of 80 in SA was 52.3% for females and 59.6% for males: by 2019 the rates had fallen to 45.5% for women and 54.5% for men. By contrast, the probability of dying from an NCD in 2019 in Chile was 27.2% for women, and 38.3% for men; in Denmark the figures for women and men were 27.3% and 38.1% respectively.
The nonprofit NCD Alliance welcomed the WHO report, saying it confirmed investing in the NCD “best buys” would deliver returns both for individuals and national economies.
“The clear message for governments ahead of the fourth UN high-level meeting on NCDs and mental health is that action on NCDs is an investment, not a cost. The payoff is clear and compelling in both the short and long-term in terms of lives saved and economic gains,” said NCD Alliance CEO Katie Dain.
The NCD Alliance has been pushing back against industry’s efforts to water down the political declaration, which public health advocates had hoped would include firm commitments on health taxes.
The text that will be adopted next week has been softened so governments will agree to consider, rather than enact, such taxes, according to a report published by Health Policy Watch last week (Sept 11).
African countries underutilise health taxes, report finds
ROBERT D NEWMAN: Why we need to treat other chronic diseases alongside HIV/Aids
Why South Africa needs to get a grip on diabetes — fast
