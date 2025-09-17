MPs wrestle with potential conflict of interest in tobacco bill proceedings
Legal advice sought on ActionSA’s Kgosi Letlape as he is a co-founder of public health advocacy group AHRA
17 September 2025 - 19:25
MPs working on the draft tobacco bill are wrestling with a conflict of interest issue flagged by parliament’s legal office after ActionSA’s Kgosi Letlape disclosed he is a co-founder of the Africa Harm Reduction Alliance (AHRA).
The AHRA is among interest groups lobbying for the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill to take a softer stance on regulating vapes and other non-traditional devices, such as heated tobacco products and nicotine pouches. ..
