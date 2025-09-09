Top court hears bid to have sections of health act made invalid
Solidarity and private doctors want confirmation of court order that declared parts of National Health Act invalid
09 September 2025 - 20:37
Lawyers representing trade union Solidarity and private doctors spent hours on Tuesday trying to convince Constitutional Court judges to confirm a court order which found provisions of the National Health Act, which controls where doctors work and where health facilities are established, invalid.
Last year, the Pretoria high court declared sections 36 to 40 of the act invalid. The sections provide that doctors and healthcare facilities need to obtain a certificate of need from the director-general of health before rendering services. ..
