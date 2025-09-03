Western Cape takes NHI battle to top court
Province says its negotiating mandates and report on public participation were not considered
03 September 2025 - 19:56
The Western Cape government has lodged an application in the Constitutional Court seeking to have the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act declared unconstitutional.
It said parliament failed to meet its constitutional obligation to facilitate public involvement in the legislative process...
