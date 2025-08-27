Smoke and fire damage at Tembisa Hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED
Repairs to Tembisa Hospital, which was damaged by two fires in four days earlier this year, will cost R14m, according to Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said in the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday the SA Pandemic Intervention and Relief Effort (Spire) had offered their services free of charge for repairs. The first phase — deep cleaning and renovations — is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month.
“On April 19 a fire broke out in the hospital’s accident and emergency department in a temporary storage area with dry consumables, affecting other zones in the complex, including the casualty entrance, the trauma hall, the trauma resuscitation area, the main casualty reception desk and various adjacent offices and service areas,” she said.
“Pharmaceutical stock ... was consumed by the fire and other stock was affected by heat and smoke.
“Among the other losses where 23 wheelchairs, 10 ventilators, a neonatal incubator, intravenous infusion pumps and a file cabinet which had the attendance register for staff in A&E, the patient register, triage books and active patient medical records.”
Another fire broke out in the medical records scanning room on April 23. The blaze was controlled quickly, but caused damage to patient records and scanning equipment.
The fires meant the hospital could take in only priority patients.
“The source of both fires remain a subject of investigation by the police,” she said.
DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said the latest information indicated the repairs would only be completed by June 2026.
“The DA in Gauteng calls for speeded up efforts to restore services at Tembisa Hospital as other hospitals are straining to cope with extra patients from the area,” he said.
“We need to know if the fires were caused by arson, and if so, who did it and for what motive.”
Tembisa Hospital fire repairs to drag into mid-2026
DA calls for faster efforts to restore services
Repairs to Tembisa Hospital, which was damaged by two fires in four days earlier this year, will cost R14m, according to Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said in the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday the SA Pandemic Intervention and Relief Effort (Spire) had offered their services free of charge for repairs. The first phase — deep cleaning and renovations — is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month.
“On April 19 a fire broke out in the hospital’s accident and emergency department in a temporary storage area with dry consumables, affecting other zones in the complex, including the casualty entrance, the trauma hall, the trauma resuscitation area, the main casualty reception desk and various adjacent offices and service areas,” she said.
EDITORIAL: Operation Dudula’s deadly cure
“Pharmaceutical stock ... was consumed by the fire and other stock was affected by heat and smoke.
“Among the other losses where 23 wheelchairs, 10 ventilators, a neonatal incubator, intravenous infusion pumps and a file cabinet which had the attendance register for staff in A&E, the patient register, triage books and active patient medical records.”
Another fire broke out in the medical records scanning room on April 23. The blaze was controlled quickly, but caused damage to patient records and scanning equipment.
The fires meant the hospital could take in only priority patients.
“The source of both fires remain a subject of investigation by the police,” she said.
DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said the latest information indicated the repairs would only be completed by June 2026.
“The DA in Gauteng calls for speeded up efforts to restore services at Tembisa Hospital as other hospitals are straining to cope with extra patients from the area,” he said.
“We need to know if the fires were caused by arson, and if so, who did it and for what motive.”
SowetanLIVE
Twice-fired Floyd Brink a shoo-in for Joburg city manager
Counterfeit goods worth R2.6m seized at KZN China mall to be destroyed
BRIEFING ROOM: Talkathon turns hollow; rand-rig rematch; SANDF Iran sortie blindside and more
MICHAEL MORRIS: Few have what it takes to lead the City of Gold
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Twice-fired Floyd Brink a shoo-in for Joburg city manager
Counterfeit goods worth R2.6m seized at KZN China mall to be destroyed
Airlink in crunch talks to repatriate funds from Mozambique
MICHAEL MORRIS: Few have what it takes to lead the City of Gold
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA’s G20 presidency eight months in
LUNGILE MASHELE: Reform needed as community trusts fail to benefit local people
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.