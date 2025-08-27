National / Health

Tembisa Hospital fire repairs to drag into mid-2026

DA calls for faster efforts to restore services

27 August 2025 - 20:52
Smoke and fire damage at Tembisa Hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED
Repairs to Tembisa Hospital, which was damaged by two fires in four days earlier this year, will cost R14m, according to Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said in the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday the SA Pandemic Intervention and Relief Effort (Spire) had offered their services free of charge for repairs. The first phase — deep cleaning and renovations — is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month.

“On April 19 a fire broke out in the hospital’s accident and emergency department in a temporary storage area with dry consumables, affecting other zones in the complex, including the casualty entrance, the trauma hall, the trauma resuscitation area, the main casualty reception desk and various adjacent offices and service areas,” she said.

EDITORIAL: Operation Dudula’s deadly cure

Vigilante group does not have the authority to determine who is deserving of state resources
Opinion
2 weeks ago

“Pharmaceutical stock ... was consumed by the fire and other stock was affected by heat and smoke.

“Among the other losses where 23 wheelchairs, 10 ventilators, a neonatal incubator, intravenous infusion pumps and a file cabinet which had the attendance register for staff in A&E, the patient register, triage books and active patient medical records.”

Another fire broke out in the medical records scanning room on April 23. The blaze was controlled quickly, but caused damage to patient records and scanning equipment.

The fires meant the hospital could take in only priority patients. 

“The source of both fires remain a subject of investigation by the police,” she said.

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said the latest information indicated the repairs would only be completed by June 2026.

The DA in Gauteng calls for speeded up efforts to restore services at Tembisa Hospital as other hospitals are straining to cope with extra patients from the area,” he said.

“We need to know if the fires were caused by arson, and if so, who did it and for what motive.

SowetanLIVE

Twice-fired Floyd Brink a shoo-in for Joburg city manager

The appointment revives one of the coalition government’s fiercest battles
Politics
11 hours ago

Counterfeit goods worth R2.6m seized at KZN China mall to be destroyed

Meanwhile, the SAPS Gauteng counterfeit unit conducted a raid at Dragon City in Johannesburg
National
2 days ago

BRIEFING ROOM: Talkathon turns hollow; rand-rig rematch; SANDF Iran sortie blindside and more

National dialogue kicks off with more drama than consensus
Opinion
1 week ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Few have what it takes to lead the City of Gold

Whoever puts their hand up will need Helen Zille’s confidence and political courage
Opinion
2 days ago
