Cosatu calls for amended tobacco bill, crackdown on illicit cigarette trade

Members of Fedusa, Cosatu and Saftu during a march to the Treasury in Pretoria on November 22 2022. Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Cosatu has urged parliament to insert new provisions in the draft tobacco bill to tackle the illicit trade in cigarettes, including systems to track these products from factory gate to point of sale.
Manufacturers of illicit cigarettes evade excise tax, enabling them to undercut the prices charged by tax-compliant producers.
The tobacco industry estimates SA’s rapidly growing illicit cigarette market constitutes more than 70% of the market, costing the SA Revenue Service (Sars) more than R30bn a year in foregone tax revenue.
“It is beyond disappointing that the department of health has failed to exploit this bill to further empower the state, in particular Sars and law enforcement, to tackle this criminal pandemic by requiring the tracking and tracing of tobacco and related products,” Cosatu said.
Parliament’s portfolio committee on health is holding public hearings on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill. A wide range of stakeholders have argued that if the government does not crack down on the illicit cigarette trade, it will undermine its efforts to tighten control over the sector.
The bill was silent on the illicit trade, but parliament could insert new provisions in the bill to deal with that issue, said Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks. Parliament would then need to call for public comment on its proposed amendments to the legislation, he said.
The bill was was long overdue, said Cosatu, welcoming its measures to reduce the exposure of non-smokers and young people to smoking.
Efforts by Sars to compel companies to install closed circuit television cameras in cigarette factories to monitor manufacturing were defeated by legal action from the tobacco industry.
Sars lost its appeal against a ruling in a case brought by Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association, which successfully argued the cameras violated the rights to privacy and property.
The National Council Against Smoking said in its submission last week that the key drivers of the illicit trade were corruption, criminality, weak tax administration and poor enforcement.
“Illicit tobacco products in SA are reportedly mainly from undeclared local production by legally licensed cigarette manufacturers which have not paid tax,” it said at the time.
It called on SA to ratify the World Health Organisation’s protocol to eliminate illicit trade in tobacco products, and introduce measures to secure the supply chain, including a trace track and trace system.
Last month, the SA Tobacco Transformation Alliance (Satta), which represents tobacco farmers, processors and manufacturers, called on MPs to either send the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill back to the health department for redrafting or substantially amend its provisions.
It said introducing further restrictions on the advertising, sale and consumption of tobacco products without curbing the illicit trade in cigarettes would destroy what was left of the legitimate industry and lead to job losses.
Satta spokesperson Francois van der Merwe said at the time that aspects of the bill would strengthen the hand of criminal networks. For example, the proposed introduction of plain packaging would make it easier for criminals to make and sell counterfeit products.
Cosatu calls for amended tobacco bill, crackdown on illicit cigarette trade
Tobacco industry estimates SA’s rapidly growing illicit cigarette trade constitutes more than 70% of the market
Cosatu has urged parliament to insert new provisions in the draft tobacco bill to tackle the illicit trade in cigarettes, including systems to track these products from factory gate to point of sale.
Manufacturers of illicit cigarettes evade excise tax, enabling them to undercut the prices charged by tax-compliant producers.
The tobacco industry estimates SA’s rapidly growing illicit cigarette market constitutes more than 70% of the market, costing the SA Revenue Service (Sars) more than R30bn a year in foregone tax revenue.
“It is beyond disappointing that the department of health has failed to exploit this bill to further empower the state, in particular Sars and law enforcement, to tackle this criminal pandemic by requiring the tracking and tracing of tobacco and related products,” Cosatu said.
Parliament’s portfolio committee on health is holding public hearings on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill. A wide range of stakeholders have argued that if the government does not crack down on the illicit cigarette trade, it will undermine its efforts to tighten control over the sector.
The bill was silent on the illicit trade, but parliament could insert new provisions in the bill to deal with that issue, said Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks. Parliament would then need to call for public comment on its proposed amendments to the legislation, he said.
The bill was was long overdue, said Cosatu, welcoming its measures to reduce the exposure of non-smokers and young people to smoking.
Efforts by Sars to compel companies to install closed circuit television cameras in cigarette factories to monitor manufacturing were defeated by legal action from the tobacco industry.
Sars lost its appeal against a ruling in a case brought by Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association, which successfully argued the cameras violated the rights to privacy and property.
The National Council Against Smoking said in its submission last week that the key drivers of the illicit trade were corruption, criminality, weak tax administration and poor enforcement.
“Illicit tobacco products in SA are reportedly mainly from undeclared local production by legally licensed cigarette manufacturers which have not paid tax,” it said at the time.
It called on SA to ratify the World Health Organisation’s protocol to eliminate illicit trade in tobacco products, and introduce measures to secure the supply chain, including a trace track and trace system.
Last month, the SA Tobacco Transformation Alliance (Satta), which represents tobacco farmers, processors and manufacturers, called on MPs to either send the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill back to the health department for redrafting or substantially amend its provisions.
It said introducing further restrictions on the advertising, sale and consumption of tobacco products without curbing the illicit trade in cigarettes would destroy what was left of the legitimate industry and lead to job losses.
Satta spokesperson Francois van der Merwe said at the time that aspects of the bill would strengthen the hand of criminal networks. For example, the proposed introduction of plain packaging would make it easier for criminals to make and sell counterfeit products.
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
African countries underutilise health taxes, report finds
BAT’s SA future hangs in balance as volumes plunge on illicit trade
Illegal tobacco sales cost R100m a day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Draft tobacco bill ‘will fuel illicit cigarette trade’
Japan Tobacco International SA says tobacco bill will cost jobs and fuel ...
Experts urge tax hikes and crackdown on illicit tobacco
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.