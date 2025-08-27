Sakeliga launches legal action against NHI Act over cost and viability

Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Business lobby group Sakeliga has taken legal action against the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, arguing it is unaffordable and unviable in SA’s current economic climate.
The group has asked the high court in Pretoria to declare the act unconstitutional and invalid, and to set it aside.
The government would need an extra R500bn a year to implement NHI, requiring an “unthinkable” 30% increase in income tax rates, said Sakeliga, citing research commissioned for its case.
“Having recently witnessed the backlash and resistance to just a two percentage point proposed increase in VAT in the 2025 national budget, the tax increases required to fund the NHI are a non-starter,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 2025 budget was twice delayed due to a protracted fight within the government of national unity over finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s plans to raise VAT, which was eventually only increased by half a percentage point this year.
Sakeliga said there was no viable way to fund NHI. “If the government tried to fund the NHI out of existing taxes and borrowing, it would have to make debilitating cuts to other government services and spending obligations, and raise government borrowing from already unsustainable levels, precipitating fiscal collapse and severe financial and economic harm,” it said.
“The NHI is inappropriate and unviable in South Africa, an economically struggling country with no growth and insufficient medical and healthcare resources. The state, moreover, is already under enormous fiscal stress and has a well-documented track record of severe, endemic and persistent governance failures,” it said.
Sakeliga is the seventh organisation to take aim at the NHI Act, which seeks to realise the ANC’s plan for universal health coverage with extensive reforms to SA’s health system.
Trade union Solidarity and organisations representing medical schemes, doctors and specialists have also launched legal action against the controversial legislation, which was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2024 but has yet to be brought into effect.
In its application, filed on Wednesday, Sakeliga has asked the court to declare the act unconstitutional on the grounds that it is not rationally connected to its purpose.
It also contends the act breaches section 27 of the constitution, which says everyone has the right to healthcare services and that the state “must take reasonable and other legislative measures, within its available resources, to achieve the progressive realisation” of these rights.
The act is at odds with these constitutional provisions because the state does not have the resources required to implement NHI, and because it will result in a regression in health services, Sakeliga said in its court papers.
Alternatively, it has asked the court to scrap any sections of the act that it finds to be unconstitutional.
Sakeliga cited the ministers of health and finance, the president, the speaker of parliament and the national council of provinces as respondents.
