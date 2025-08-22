PHARMACEUTICALS
Aids drug tender shuns key local manufacturers
Aspen maintains a share of core R12.6bn contract in battle over price
22 August 2025 - 05:00
The health department has left many of SA’s biggest local pharmaceutical manufacturers out in the cold with its latest R15.5bn Aids drug tender, prompting renewed calls for the government to strike a balance between its pursuit of cost savings and measures to support domestic producers.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been at the forefront of the AU’s drive to increase Africa’s capacity to make its own vaccines and medicines, as the continent seeks to reduce its reliance on pharmaceutical imports and improve its capacity to respond to the next pandemic...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.