Parliament’s health committee chair warns against unlawful interference at clinics

Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on health, has called for urgent legislative reform to address mounting disruptions at public health facilities by Operation Dudula activists.
Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Dhlomo condemned the group’s actions, which have included barring suspected foreign nationals from entering clinics and hospitals, particularly in Gauteng.
Operation Dudula has launched a national campaign to block undocumented migrants from accessing health care, claiming the system is overburdened.
In recent weeks, members of the group have been accused of physically removing patients and demanding identity documents at point of entry.
The SAPS has confirmed that public order policing units have been deployed to affected clinics, though no dedicated unit exists to manage the group’s activities.
Dhlomo said the incidents raised serious constitutional and administrative concerns, and confirmed that the committee had engaged the minister of health and the department of home affairs to expedite amendments to the Immigration Act, Citizenship Act and Refugees Act.
“We must ensure that our laws are clear and enforceableso that undocumented South Africans are not excluded from care due to administrative ambiguity.”
His remarks come in the wake of health minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s warning to Operation Dudula that legislation governing access to public health services will not be changed under pressure.
“Minister Motsoaledi managed to take the leadership of Dudula through a number of policies and pieces of legislation that govern and regulate the provision of health care in the country which are beyond our control. As a department, we have to comply,” said department spokesperson Foster Mohale.
Dhlomo said the portfolio committee was seeking a more coherent legal framework to govern access to public services by undocumented individuals.
He cited vague definitions and overlapping provisions in current legislation as contributing to administrative confusion and public frustration.
The proposed reforms aimed to clarify service eligibility, reinforce constitutional protections and prevent vigilante enforcement at healthcare facilities.
He also noted that many South Africans themselves remain undocumented, complicating efforts to distinguish between citizens and foreign nationals.
According to estimates cited by the department of home affairs, approximately six-million South Africans, roughly 11% of the population, lack formal identity documentation.
Dhlomo warned that any policy response must avoid penalising citizens who fall outside the formal registry.
Update: August 21 2025 This story has been replaced with new information throughout.
Parliament's health committee chair warns against unlawful interference at clinics
Operation Dudula activists target undocumented migrants, but six million South Africans also lack proper IDs
Update: August 21 2025
This story has been replaced with new information throughout.
