Treatment Action Campaign seeks to intervene in Sama challenge to NHI
The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) is seeking to intervene in the SA Medical Association’s (Sama’s) legal challenge to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, saying it wants to bring in the perspective of patients who rely on the public health system.
The TAC has been at the forefront of HIV/Aids activism in SA for more than two decades, and previously used the courts to compel the government to provide antiretroviral therapy to HIV-positive pregnant women to prevent the transmission of the virus to their babies. Sama is SA’s biggest doctor organisation and one of six parties contesting the NHI Act, which it has asked the high court in Pretoria to declare unconstitutional and invalid...
