NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE
Health minister takes on NHI Act litigants
Aaron Motsoaledi asks court to suspend all challenges to the constitutional validity of the legislation
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has launched a broadside against the parties litigating against the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, asking the court to consolidate their cases and suspend all challenges to the constitutional validity of the legislation until the legal attacks on the president’s decision to sign it have been resolved.
The act aims to breathe life into the ANC’s vision for universal health coverage, in which a central NHI fund will purchase services for all eligible patients. It aims to reform SA’s health system, in which most of the population rely on public services of uneven quality while wealthier medical scheme members can obtain generally better-quality care in the private sector...
