Health activists urge Competition Commission to reopen Vertex probe
Drugmaker accused of placing blockbuster cystic fibrosis treatment out of reach for many
13 August 2025 - 05:00
Health activists are pressing the Competition Commission to reopen its investigation into cystic fibrosis drug manufacturer Vertex Pharmaceuticals, saying the company’s tactics continue to place its blockbuster treatment Trikafta out of reach for many SA patients.
The commission abandoned its probe into Vertex in December 2024, saying at the time that it was satisfied patients could access Trikafta...
