State does not know how many foreigners use SA’s public health
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says neither public health facilities nor provincial health departments record information about patients’ citizenship
06 August 2025 - 15:54
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has admitted the government does not know how many foreigners are using public health facilities because the data is not being measured.
Foreigners seeking care at crowded public hospitals and clinics are facing mounting threats and intimidation from Operation Dudula, which is campaigning for the government to prioritise services for SA citizens. Operation Dudula has recently prevented foreigners from entering health facilities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and is threatening to apply similar tactics to government schools...
