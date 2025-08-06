Nehawu presses Gems not to raise contributions
The 13.4% increase this year created financial strain for members, says spokesperson Lwazi Nkoloni
06 August 2025 - 05:00
SA’s biggest public sector union is urging the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) not to increase premiums next year, saying membership poses an increasing financial burden for public servants.
Medical schemes are designing their benefits and contributions for 2026, which must be submitted to the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) for approval by end-September...
