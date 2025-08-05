Gems under pressure to contain 2026 premium increase to single digits
Lower-than-anticipated contribution income is due to a slight decline in membership, says principal officer
05 August 2025 - 05:00
Unions are pressuring the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) to keep its 2026 contribution increase to single digits, after this year’s controversial 13.4% hike.
The double-digit premium increase was implemented despite opposition from two of the public sector’s biggest unions, the Public Servants Association (PSA) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), and came after several years of modest increases...
