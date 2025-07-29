Probe recommends action against Independent Development Trust CEO
Investigation into tender confirms reports of procedural irregularities, says minister
29 July 2025 - 20:14
A forensic investigation into a controversial oxygen plant tender awarded by the Independent Development Trust (IDT) has confirmed media reports of extensive procedural irregularities, and recommended disciplinary action be taken against its CEO and senior officials, public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson announced on Tuesday.
He commissioned the investigation from PwC in January, after reports by Daily Maverick and amaBhungane that an obscure company without the requisite accreditation had been awarded the lion’s share of the work...
