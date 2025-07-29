African countries underutilise health taxes, report finds
Taxes on tobacco, alcohol, sugary drinks and ultraprocessed food offer a way to raise finances while reducing consumption
29 July 2025 - 19:14
Many African countries, including SA, could make greater use of taxes on tobacco, booze and soft drinks to curb consumption and thus reduce illness and premature death, argues a new report co-authored by University of Cape Town (UCT) academics.
African governments are grappling with sharply reduced healthcare funding in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s abrupt cuts to foreign aid and diminished overseas assistance from European countries intent on ramping up defence spending...
