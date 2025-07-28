Japan Tobacco International SA says tobacco bill will cost jobs and fuel illicit trade
The tobacco industry argues the state should enforce current legislation properly before it makes new rules
28 July 2025 - 05:00
The SA subsidiary of Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has pushed back against the government’s plans to introduce strict new tobacco laws, arguing it will lead to job losses, impede investment and fuel the illicit trade.
The tobacco industry is lobbying parliament to amend the draft Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, and has consistently argued that the state should enforce current legislation properly before it introduces new rules...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.