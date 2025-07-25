Draft tobacco bill ‘will fuel illicit cigarette trade’
Proposed legislation will do little to curb smoking while leading to extensive job losses, lobby group says
The government’s plans for stricter tobacco laws are fundamentally flawed and will fuel the illicit cigarette trade while doing little to curb smoking, an industry association told parliament on Thursday.
The SA Tobacco Transformation Alliance (SATTA), which represents tobacco farmers, processors and manufacturers, called on MPs to either send the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill back to the health department for redrafting or substantially amend its provisions. The bill seeks to tighten tobacco controls and, for the first time, regulate vapes and other tobacco-free nicotine products...
