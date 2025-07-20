Provinces pay out R6bn in medical negligence claims since 2019
Many medico-legal claims found to be inflated or fraudulent
20 July 2025 - 17:16
Medico-legal claims continue to place severe pressure on provincial health budgets, with the Eastern Cape and Gauteng reporting thousands of active cases and escalating financial liabilities.
The Gauteng health department had 707 active medical negligence cases and the Eastern Cape 2,332 up to June. Since 2019, the cumulative cost of such claims across provinces has exceeded R6.1bn, with R1.1bn paid out in 2024 alone...
