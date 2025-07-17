Gems assures parliament it is not biased against black healthcare providers
17 July 2025 - 05:00
The Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) has told parliament it did not target black doctors for fraud investigations based on their ethnicity and would co-operate with the industry regulator to ensure there is no racial discrimination in future probes.
Gems provides cover to members of the public service and their dependents, and is the largest restricted medical scheme in SA, with about 2.4-million beneficiaries...
