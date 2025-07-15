SA medicines regulator commits to halve approval time for local manufacturers
Sahpra board signed off on a policy prioritising registration of locally made products
SA’s medicines regulator has committed to speeding up its evaluation of locally manufactured drugs and vaccines as it seeks to reduce the country’s reliance on imports and improve security of supply.
Most pharmaceutical products sold in SA are imported, placing patients at risk when there are global shortages. SA’s vulnerability was thrown into sharp relief at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when nations with vaccine manufacturing capacity initially hoarded shots for their own populations and forced African countries to the back of the queue. SA continues to face intermittent shortages of imported medicines, ranging from GLP-1 agonists used for treating diabetes and obesity to painkillers such as morphine...
