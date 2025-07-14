National / Health

Gilead’s lenacapavir injection to prevent HIV gets WHO green light

Twice-yearly treatment recommended by world health body as a tool to keep HIV infection at bay

14 July 2025 - 22:20
by Sriparna Roy
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Gilead's twice-yearly injection lenacapavir has been recommended by the WHO. Picture: 123RF.COM
Gilead's twice-yearly injection lenacapavir has been recommended by the WHO. Picture: 123RF.COM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday recommended Gilead’s lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injection, as a tool to prevent HIV infection.

The recommendation, issued at the International Aids Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, comes nearly a month after the US health regulator approved the drug, giving patients new hope of interrupting virus transmission.

The twice-yearly injectable offers a long-acting alternative to daily oral pills and other shorter-acting options, reshaping the response to the disease especially among those who face challenges with daily adherence, stigma or access to healthcare.

“While an HIV vaccine remains elusive, lenacapavir is the next best thing,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO’s recommendations come at a critical moment as HIV prevention efforts stagnate, with 1.3-million new HIV infections in 2024 as funding challenges and stigma about the disease persist.

The infections disproportionately affect populations such as:

  • Sex workers.
  • Men who have sex with men.
  • Transgender people.
  • People who inject drugs.
  • People in prisons.
  • Children and adolescents.

WHO has also recommended a public health approach to HIV testing using HIV rapid tests that would remove a major access barrier by eliminating complex and costly procedures.

Lenacapavir, part of a class of drugs known as capsid inhibitors, proved nearly 100% effective at preventing HIV in large trials last year.

Reuters

HIV/Aids programmes get funding injection from Treasury

Programmes crippled by the withdrawal of Pepfar earlier this year to receive new funding disbursed by SAMRC
National
5 days ago

Health activists pressure Gilead to drop price of anti-HIV jab

Accelerating global access to affordable injectable lenacapavir should be top priority, says HJI director Fatima Hassan
National
3 weeks ago

Gilead wins FDA approval for twice-yearly HIV prevention jab

Pepfar cuts under Trump raise doubt over rollout in low-income countries
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on ...
National
2.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave as ...
National
3.
Mandisa Maya wants proof regarding claims of ...
National
4.
MPs to seek legal opinion on allegations against ...
National
5.
BLSA sounds warning on Trump’s ‘deeply ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.