HIV/Aids programmes get funding injection from Treasury
Programmes crippled by the withdrawal of Pepfar earlier this year to receive new funding disbursed by SAMRC
09 July 2025 - 18:37
The department of health has received R753.5m from Treasury to fill the gap left by the withdrawal of US funding for HIV/Aids programmes under the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar).
The withdrawal of the Pepfar funding earlier this year had a significant effect on HIV/Aids programmes in SA, resulting in the closure of clinics, NGOs, the retrenchment of thousands of healthcare workers, and the suspension of community-based outreach programmes. Experts warned the funding cuts could lead to increased HIV infections. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.