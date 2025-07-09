Healthcare body hails Section 59 report as ‘watershed moment’
‘Black healthcare providers have suffered in silence under discriminatory practices,’ says the SAMDP
09 July 2025 - 13:08
The SA Medical and Dental Practitioners (SAMDP) Association has welcomed the Section 59 investigation’s final report on allegations of racial discrimination by the country’s largest medical schemes, calling it a “watershed moment” for the profession and country.
“For too long, black healthcare providers have suffered in silence under discriminatory practices that have no place in a democratic society,” SAMDP chair Dr Phashe Magagane said...
