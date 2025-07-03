Obese children developing conditions seen in middle-aged adults, study says
Research by SA Medical Research Council shows ‘very concerning’ data, though conditions can be reversed
03 July 2025 - 05:00
Obese children are developing chronic health conditions usually only seen in middle-aged adults, according to a study by the SA Medical Research Council.
Nearly half (46.1%) of the children had high blood pressure, almost a third (30.2%) had abnormal cholesterol levels and 5% had either prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. All the children were under the age of 12, and just more than a quarter of them were under the age of five...
